PRIDE veteran and international Mixed Martial Arts fighter Daniel Gracie shared that WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura did a class at one of his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training academies in Orange County.

As seen in the Instagram post below, former WWE “NXT” Superstar Killer Kross was part of the group as was AEW star Emi Sakura.

Killer Kross and his wife Scarlett Bordeaux were released from WWE on November 4, 2021, after being signed in 2019. While Kross was with WWE he held the WWE “NXT” Title.

Last month on June 23, Kross returned to Major League Wrestling to be part of the 40-man Battle Riot match and Scarlett had made her MLW in-ring debut at “Battle Riot IV.” Kross would also make his NJPW debut against Minoru Suzuki at Lonestar Shootout in April.

Before his time with WWE, Kross was in Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

On Sunday, Kross (with Scarlett) will be facing Davey Boy Smith at Ric Flair’s Last Match. The Starrcast event will take place on July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. It is currently available for pre-order on FiteTV.

Below is the card for Ric Flair’s Last Match event:

* Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (with Karen Jarrett)

* Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact Wrestling Championship

* Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering in a Triple Threat Match for the Impact Knockouts Championship

* Killer Kross (with Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alan Angels

* Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido

* Ricky and Kerry Morton (with Robert Gibson) vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson)

* American Wolves (Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

* Marshall and Ross Von Erich vs. Jay and Mark Briscoe

* Bunkhouse Battle Royal (James Storm, Bully Ray, Crimson, Crowbar, Kommander, Sinn Bodhi, Rickey Shane Page, & More TBA)

