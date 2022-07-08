On the March 11 episode of “Friday Night Smackdown,” Ridge Holland attempted to hit Big E of The New Day with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. However, the move did not go nearly as planned as Big E landed on the top of his head, suffering a broken neck and fractures to his C1 and C6.

While On Instagram Live with WWE Deuschland, fellow The New Day member and former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston gave an update on Big E’a neck injury and how his recovery is progressing.

“He’s doing really, really good man, all things considered,” Kingston said. “The latest update from his neck was that his C1 wasn’t ossifying, and that’s producing bone, so they’re going to take some CAT Scans, maybe I think six months, and also a year just to see. But other than that, like, he’s been able to come out of the brace. I think he came out of the brace earlier this month and he’s able to travel.”

“We’re just all trying to take it one day at a time and he doesn’t need surgery, which is a great thing. So, he’s doing really, really well. Getting better and better every single day. Getting stronger and stronger, per usual.”

Big E has been in The New Day with Kingston and Xavier Woods since 2014, and the trio has not come short of having massive success. Different combinations of The New Day are responsible for 11 different Tag Team Championship reigns since forming the trio, with their second reign lasting for 483 days, a record length for WWE.

All three members have found singles success since forming the group, first with Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 by beating Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson in AEW. On the Christmas Day 2020 edition of “Friday Night Smackdown,” Big E defeated Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship and then lost it to Apollo Crews at WrestleMania 37.

Big E’s success would not stop there, however, as he would go on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match at Money in the Bank in July of 2021. Big E cashed in the briefcase and beat Bobby Lashley on the September 13th, 2021 edition of “Monday Night Raw” for the WWE Championship and held the title until WWE’s Day One Premium Live Event that took place on January 1st, 2022. E lost the title to Brock Lesnar, as his New Day partner Kingston did as well.

The third member of New Day, Xavier Woods, would not find success in championship gold, however, he would find himself wearing a crown after Crown Jewel 2021 when he became King of the Ring by defeating Finn Balor in the finals of the tournament.

