Kurt Angle has had a mountain of injuries and medical procedures over the course of his career, his recent double knee surgery has also caused a mild injury to his pride. During an episode of “The Kurt Angle Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer and former six-time World Champion discussed his recent public appearance where he threw out the first pitch at an Altoona Curve game.

“The first didn’t work out very well, I almost fell on my face,” Angle said. “It was all arm, and I kind of fell off balance and almost fell down, and that told me right there I should not be doing any appearances for a little while. So I kind of pushed off my appearances until the end of July, and then I’ll start back up again. I’m rehabbing the sh*t out of [my knees]. I really am. I might be over-rehabbing them, but I want to get them ready.”

Angle’s history if major injuries predates his arrival in WWE, as he broke his neck while wrestling for — and ultimately winning — a gold metal in the 1996 Olympic Games. He ended up having multiple neck surgeries as a result of the initial incident.

Angle has not stepped into a ring to compete since WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where he lost to Baron Corbin — now known as Happy Corbin. The match came after the two had been at each other’s throats for months while Angle was the general manager of “WWE Raw” and Corbin was the “constable” of the brand. Angle entered the WWE Hall of Fame two years prior to his last match, as he was inducted into the 2017 Hall of Fame class on WrestleMania 33 weekend.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit the “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]