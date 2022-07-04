WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle last competed inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 35, succumbing to defeat against Baron Corbin (now Happy Corbin). It was dubbed as Angle’s last match following one final run of television matches on “Raw” that saw the Olympic gold medalist defeat WWE Superstars such as Jinder Mahal, Chad Gable, and his former TNA/Impact Wrestling rival, Samoa Joe.

Once Angle had hung up his wrestling boots, he appeared sporadically for the company with his most recent appearance being on the June 27 episode of “Raw” sending a video message to John Cena to celebrate his 20-year anniversary of performing for WWE. Angle, who is a 21-year pro, recently had double knee surgery and has now revealed a major offer that could have seen him step back into the ring.

“[AEW] actually wanted me to wrestle, in particular,” Angle revealed on NBC Sports’ “Ten Count“. “Tony Khan gave me a call and wanted me to wrestle. They offered me a pretty good deal, but I just can’t do it anymore. I wish I could but it’s just not possible. They did offer me two different times, and they did want me to do an on-camera personality as well or a non-wrestling role. I actually turned that down as well.”

Angle revealed that his focus was on his supplement company, Barndad Nutrition, at that time, before delving further into the offer received from AEW Owner Tony Khan. “They wanted me to have big, special matches,” Angle said. “They gave me a contract for 10 matches. They didn’t say how long it would be, so it might not have been for a year, it might have been for three years and I would have wrestled three matches a year.”

Angle made his pro wrestling debut in 1998 after signing with WWE. The 53-year-old went on to become a four-time WWE Champion and one-time World Heavyweight Champion, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Aside from WWE, Angle also had a successful ten-year spell with TNA, becoming the TNA World Heavyweight Champion on six occasions and entered the TNA Hall of Fame in 2013. His contributions to the industry were further recognized when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

