WWE Superstar Lacey Evans turned heel during the July 8th episode of “WWE SmackDown.”

During the show, Evans was supposed to be Aliyah’s tag team partner, but instead, she hit Aliyah with the Woman’s Right.

Before Evans even got to the ring, she did her entrance three times to get the crowd to react.

After the third time, Evans got a microphone and told the crowd that she was disgusted by their response and said that she deserved a standing ovation. She also said that all the fans can go to hell until she gets the respect.

It was noted back in May that, Evans was going to turn heel. Evans would make her return to WWE programming during the April 8 episode of “SmackDown.”

Evans’ match against Xia Li on the June 10th episode of “SmackDown” marked her first match since competing in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match due to her pregnancy.

Full results to the July 8th episode of “SmackDown” are available here.

