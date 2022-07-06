Liv Morgan is living the dream.

The current “SmackDown” Women’s Champion has been the talk of the wrestling world since winning the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match, and successfully cashing in her contract against former champion Ronda Rousey. Morgan recently appeared on WWE’s “The Bump,” where she was praised for her accomplishments by her childhood hero, Lita.

There's nothing like having your childhood hero in your corner. @AmyDumas shares her reaction to @YaOnlyLivvOnce's huge night. #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/NbM12vOd7B — WWE (@WWE) July 6, 2022

“I love seeing it,” the former WWE Women’s Champion told Morgan. “I loved when I didn’t think I could win the championship and did it, but it’s a new kind of joy to watch it pass down.”

“I know you believe in yourself,” Lita continued, “but it’s different when it actually happens.”

Morgan was all smiles while Lita praised her accomplishments. Lita remains one of Morgan’s inspirations, with the new champion even saying in a 2016 interview with WWE, “I always pretended to be Lita.” The title win marks Morgan’s first title of any kind in WWE since she joined the company in 2014, the culmination of a rocket-like ascent that Morgan has enjoyed in recent months.

“I was happy enough just you winning Money In The Bank,” Lita gushed, “I was like ‘Hell yeah, way to go’ and then to cash in and get it, I was overjoyed. I’m so proud of you, and you deserve all your success. I can’t wait to see where you go from here.”

The long 8-year climb for Morgan, and her triumph, clearly moved the WWE Hall of Famer, as she simply had to laud the Jersey-born superstar one more time. “I’m just so proud of you.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “The Bump” and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]