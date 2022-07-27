There is a palpable change in everything WWE recently, and Liv Morgan, for one, is both hopeful and optimistic that WWE’s new creative direction is here to stay.

In a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Morgan was asked if she expects WWE to continue pushing young Superstars such as herself and Theory.

“I hope so,” Morgan responded. “I really do hope so, because I read something on the Internet a couple of days ago – I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I’m the first WWE Superstar over the last four years to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship that wasn’t a Four Horsewoman or Ronda Rousey. One, I think that’s unbelievable and I’m so proud to have it be me, but also I hope that [trend] is something that can continue, you know, to have newer talents fight for these opportunities because we have such an incredible women’s roster. I want to defend my championship against anyone that wants to fight for it.”

She added, “I hope this is the start of [WWE] highlighting and featuring more talent.”

Although Morgan’s ascension to the top feels organic, at least to her fans, a recent report from The Wrestling Observer noted that her ongoing push is a direct result of Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE walkout. Regardless, Morgan appears to have seized her opportunity as she is reportedly a top merchandise mover for WWE at live events, and continues to garner loud reactions on all the shows.

Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at the SummerSlam premium live event. The match will mark her first title defense since she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase last month. What chances do oddsmakers give Morgan to remain champion after Saturday? You can click here for the latest odds.

