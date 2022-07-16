As noted, Logan Paul is scheduled to return to WWE “Raw” this Monday to confront The Miz. But we now know, according to WWE’s website, that The Miz will be welcoming the confrontation with open arms by hosting Paul on Miz TV.

Despite the many offers from The Miz for the duo to reunite and chase after the Tag Team Championships, Paul keeps posting videos saying that he’s not interested. He also has promised that “he coming for” The Miz at SummerSlam on July 30, teasing that a match or some kind of physical confrontation is in the works between the two. The way plans are unfolding, there is a possibility it becomes a tag team match at SummerSlam with AJ Styles, who has often been having issues with The Miz, teaming with Paul vs. The Miz & his newest ally, Tomasso Ciampa.

The YouTuber-turned-WWE-star was in feuds with wrestlers like Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens throughout 2021 before returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 this past April. There, he teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio. Once the match was over, however, The Miz betrayed Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale. Paul recently signed a contract with WWE that will see him wrestle an undisclosed number of events across 2022 and 2023.

It’s also been announced that a rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship will see the current titleholder, Bianca Belair, defending against her challenger from Money in the Bank, Carmella. ‘Mella technically picked up a victory over Belair on last week’s “Raw” when Becky Lynch interfered and distracted Belair from returning to the ring in the allotted 10 seconds.

You can see the current card for this Monday’s WWE “Raw” below:

* Raw Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella

* Miz TV with Logan Paul

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]