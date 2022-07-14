Paul Heyman caught the attention of many wrestling fans back in February when he labeled “WWE SmackDown” superstar Madcap Moss a future main eventer. Since those comments, Moss has been featured in feuds with Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin, as well as winning this year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, showing a glimpse of his ability to back up Heyman’s high praise.

Heyman stated that he doesn’t think “anyone has a clue just how capable” Moss is, and that his work as Happy Corbin’s sidekick showed that he was able to “walk into any personality” and do a great job with it. In response, Moss shared that he has a high belief in his ability to hang with the best in the business and is “confident” in what he brings to the table, but appreciates Heyman’s faith in him.

“The analytical side of me that might be skeptical of, maybe I’m just hyping myself up in my head a little too much, maybe I’m not as good as I think I am… those go out the window when you’ve got someone like Paul Heyman [saying that], who is an absolute legend in so many ways,” Moss said during an interview with NBC Sports Boston. “As a performer, as a promoter, as a judge of talent in this industry, and when he’s saying those things about me, going out of his way to say those things about me, it gives me a vote of confidence that I am on the right track, and I can do all of those things with the best of them.”

Whether or not Moss will live up to Heyman’s high expectations remains to be seen, but at 32 years old, the “SmackDown” star still has tons of time left to reach that peak.

“It also motivates me to make him live up to his word, and part of that is because I just want to prove him right, and I appreciate him saying that, but he’s also a big reason I’m in the position that I am today,” Moss said. “He was a big part of getting me an opportunity on ‘Raw’ at the beginning of 2020, and so I owe Paul for that, and want to prove him right in a number of ways.”

