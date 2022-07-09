Former AEW star Marko Stunt is best known for his time as a member of Jurassic Express, but when he was finished with that group, his opportunities on television dried up. This ultimately led to the company not re-signing him when his contract expired earlier this year.

However, as he revealed to “NBC Sports Boston,” he did have some ideas to pitch. But at the time, Marko says it was a difficult period where he admitted to having “this real weird block where I didn’t want to insert myself into places that I didn’t feel I needed to be inserted.” Despite that, there was one angle that got pitched for him and Paul Wight.

The idea was actually created by the wrestling legend himself, and they were even prepared to kickstart things on AEW “Dark” “just to see how it gets over,” before moving it onto either AEW “Dynamite” or AEW “Rampage.”

“Me and him had talked a bit about doing an angle … I am getting beat week after week and bullied, and then he’s on commentary and I’m getting bullied one week, and finally, he gets tired of it and he throws his mic down, and he comes down to the ring and like, saves me,” he said. “And this was him pitching it to me, actually. He’s like, ‘Yeah, and then we can form this best buddy duo and I’ll be your best friend,’ and he’s like, ‘Man, I’ll play it up so well.’ He’s like, ‘This is my best friend!’ and he started singing.”

That angle never ended up transpiring on television, but if it had happened, that would have been a major moment for Stunt and not just because of the exposure or opportunities as far as a television spot is concerned.

“That would have been my dream angle right there, regardless of where it was being posted,” Stunt said. “He’s like my favorite wrestler ever, so yeah, legitimately, my favorite wrestler of all time.”

Wight has been used inside the ring very sparingly since he joined AEW, competing only four times for the company, with three of those happening on “AEW Dark: Elevation.” The other bout was a victory against QT Marshall at All Out 2021.

