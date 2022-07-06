On a recent episode of “AEW Dynamite” former World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage made mention of former AEW star Marko Stunt, who is no longer with the company, while being backed into a corner by one half of the Jurassic Express, Luchasaurus, saying “Remember what happened to Marko.” During an appearane on NBC Sports, Stunt revealed his thoughts on Cage’s words.

“I was not aware that it was going to be said or anything, or that my name was going to be thrown out in any context, because it hasn’t been since October,” Stunt said. “I thought it was kind of lame, but it makes sense … I was a part of that group beforehand, and what he’s basically saying is he came in and got me fired, so in story sense, love it. In real life sense, hey, it is what it is, I guess.”

Stunt wrestled at the first-ever AEW event, Double or Nothing 2019, competing in the Casino Battle Royale on the Buy-In. He would later start accompanying the Jurassic Express to the ring while also wrestling himself, primarily on AEW’s YouTube show, “AEW Dark.” He was eventually phased out of the group when Christian Cage made his debut and began mentoring Jungle Boy just a couple of months later, and earlier this year it was reported that Stunt had left the company.

“I don’t think [Christian] necessarily took my spot because like, we are two different, completely different roles,” Stunt said. “I was more of a hype guy and he’s more of a like, leader role … I think that was a cool concept, but I did not think that he fit with the group at all. I didn’t think he added any sort of dynamic, really.

“Really what it was, was him mentoring Jack, you know, Jungle Boy, and that’s ultimately the whole goal with that … They’re setting up Jack to do great things. They’re setting him up to have this great push right now, and I’ve known that he was going to do that from the start. He’s one of my best friends that I made there, and we still talk … he even texted me when it happened and we talked about it a little bit.”

Stunt’s last match for AEW took place on the October 4th edition of “AEW Dark: Elevation” teaming with Fuego Del Sol in a losing effort against Wardlow and Shawn Spears. Stunt most recently wrestled at GCW’s You Wouldn’t Understand, where he lost to Masha Slamovich.

