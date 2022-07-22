With so many major AEW wrestlers injured right now, anyone returning would benefit the promotion out tremendously, but some returns would be bigger than others. While on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” former United States Champion and current AEW star Matt Hardy discussed a specific impending return he’s very much looking forward to.

“Kenny Omega, in a lot of ways, is like the biggest representative of AEW,” Hardy said. “Kenny is a very, very special performer, you know, and he’s one of those guy, like the Bucks, that’s very polarizing because he did a lot of comedy, he did a lot of schtick stuff back in the day, but he can go and he’s absolutely one of the best wrestlers in the world … I think Kenny Omega returning to AEW is going to be a huge boost to AEW.”

One of the four original EVPs of AEW alongside Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks, Omega last wrestled on November 13th, 2021, when he defending the AEW World Championship against “Hangman” Adam Page in the main event of Full Gear. Omega would lose both the match and the title to Page after having held it for a record 346 days.

Since Omega and Page’s match, however. Omega has been nowhere to be seen, undergoing surgery and treatment on a road to recovering from the numerous injuries he’s sustained over the course of his career. But in possibly positive news for the Best Bout Machine, a report from Fightful Select recently suggested that Omega may be ready in time for an in-ring return to AEW’s next PPV event, All Out, which takes place in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, September 4th.

