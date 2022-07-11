MJF has been with AEW since the very beginning, wrestling on the promotion’s very first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019, and has been touted as one of the “Four Pillars” of AEW — talents the AEW fans expect to see much success in the future. While he hasn’t won any championships in AEW thus far — though the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” has won the Dynamite Diamond Ring three years in a row, a ring he has used to help him win matches — he has consistently been featured in major feuds with the likes of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Wardlow, and recently made headlines across the wrestling world when he cut a savage promo begging AEW owner Tony Khan to fire him after a tumultuous Double or Nothing 2022 weekend. He is, undeniably, in a position to credibly discuss the top stars in AEW.

MJF hasn’t been seen or heard from in AEW since cutting that promo, but in one of his last media appearances, he put two men — who both at one time stood alongside MJF in the faction known as The Pinnacle — on a pedestal above every other tag team in wrestling history.

‘I honestly think they’re the best tag team of all time.’

During a May 12 appearance on Barstool Rasslin’, MJF stated his belief that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, collectively known as FTR, is the greatest tag team to ever walk the Earth. “I honestly think they’re the best tag team of all time,” MJF said. “I know to some that might be a bold statement, but I think 20 years from now when people look back at all these great tag teams’ body of work — the Dudley Boys, the Hardy Boys, the Midnight Express, Rockers, Rock ‘N’ Roll Express — when you think of all these great, incredible tag teams, I think you’re going to have no choice but to bring up FTR.”

The men who call themselves “top guys” are one of the most accomplished tag teams of the 21st century, having won championship gold nine times, all in major organizations. This includes two reigns apiece with the “NXT” Tag Team Championships and the “Raw” Tag Team Championships, one reign as “SmackDown” Tag Team Champions, and another as AEW Tag Team Champions. Additionally, FTR currently hold both the AAA World Tag Team Championships and the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships, and at the crossover Forbidden Door event, which took place after MJF made his comments, FTR captured the IWGP Tag Team Championships as well, making them triple champions. That’s a résumé that already stacks up with the greatest to ever do it, and by the time FTR are ready to wind down their careers, we may have no choice but to accept that MJF was right.

