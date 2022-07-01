Richard Holliday needs some time to recover.

The top MLW star revealed that he’s trying to recuperate following a concussion. Unfortunately, the sole proprietor of Major League Wrestling had to pull himself from two scheduled independent wrestling appearances.

“Due to lingering concussion issues I unfortunately will not be able to make Texoma Pro & Pale Pro Wrestling this weekend,” Holliday wrote on Twitter. “My health has taken unexpected turns over the past month and I need time off to recover. My next appearance will be 7/15 for AAW. See you there.”

Holliday was set to compete on Texoma Pro Wrestling’s Independence Day show on July 1, and was scheduled for Pale Pro Wrestling’s Judges event on July 2. Holliday did issue a follow-up statement, tweeting, “With that being said both promotions were more than understanding and I will be making up these dates in September.”

With that being said both promotions were more than understanding and I will be making up these dates in September. — Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) June 29, 2022

Earlier this year, Holliday partook in a massive heel turn in MLW, as he stabbed his longtime friend and current MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone in the back. In the process, Holliday aligned with Alicia Atout (who also turned heel) with the duo now calling themselves the Clout Couple.

In a recent interview with Raj Giri, MLW CEO Court Bauer compared Holliday and Atout to the storyline relationship Edge & Lita had back in the WWE.

“They never both looked back, they were always talented, great talent. But it was the circumstances, and the undeniable chemistry, and spark they had in reality that just transferred on TV. I see a similar thing with Holliday and Lita,” Bauer said.

Holliday challenged Hammerstone for the MLW World title at the promotion’s Kings of Colleseum tapings in Philadelphia — that match is set to air on July 14. While in MLW, Holliday has held the World Tag Team titles with MJF and became the Caribbean Champion after a controversial battle against Savio Vega that involved crooked NBA referee Tim Donaghy.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]