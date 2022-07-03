WWE has announced a new segment for the July 4 episode of WWE “RAW.”

The Miz is set to respond to Logan Paul’s challenge for a match at SummerSlam.

As noted, during his signing with WWE this past Wednesday, the YouTube star said that he would be looking forward to getting his revenge against The Miz. He wrote, “Coming 4 U @TheMiz” on the back of his new WWE contract.

On the June 27 episode of “RAW,” during an interview segment, The Miz revealed that Paul had begun training for a return to the ring at SummerSlam.

At WrestleMania 38, Paul returned to WWE to replace John Morrison as The Miz’s new tag team partner. Paul and The Miz would go on to defeat Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38, but The Miz would betray Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale after the match.

Below is the updated lineup for this Monday’s WWE “RAW:”

* The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio

* The Miz To Respond To Logan Paul’s SummerSlam Challenge

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts