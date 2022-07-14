It’s been almost a month since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, which means it’s already time to start looking back at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has teased a new, never-before-seen look at the landmark event. The upcoming documentary will provide behind-the-scenes footage as well as interviews with NJPW and AEW talent, and examinations of “‘Forbidden Doors’ of the past, present and future.” It will include interviews with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Chris Jericho, Sting, William Regal, Shingo Takagi, Tony Schiavone, and more. There is currently no announced release date for the documentary, which will be available on New Japan’s streaming service, NJPWWorld.

COMING SOON to @njpwworld: With exclusive interviews and incredible behind the scenes footage, a new documentary looks at "Forbidden Door"s of the past, present and future. #ForbiddenDoor @aew pic.twitter.com/7P7NKXzlTn — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 14, 2022

“Some of the happiest times of my life were spent in New Japan Pro-Wrestling,” AEW’s William Regal says at the beginning of the video. Much like Regal, AEW itself is inextricably linked to NJPW, with the company being founded by then-NJPW wrestlers Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Adam Page — though Page did not join the company as an Executive Vice President. But the creation of AEW also created a schism between the two companies, as AEW’s Tony Schiavone explains.

“Fans never thought they would see wrestlers from Japan, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling wrestle and have a co-event with a major promotion in the United States,” he says.

“It’s sparking this chemical reaction, I feel,” NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada says, and that that chemical reaction is “sparking a resurgence in the wrestling business.”

AEW President Tony Khan has lauded the commercial and critical success of this past June’s Forbidden Door, and NJPW President Takami Ohbari also suggested that he would like to bring AEW talent to Japan for a possible co-promoted show, though Khan recently shot down the idea that the “Forbidden Door” brand would go to Japan.

Injuries and politics led to a number of plans for the original Forbidden Door to be scrapped, but the show was a critical and seemingly a commercial success — the main event saw AEW’s Jon Moxley defeat NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the AEW Interim World Champion in the wake of reigning champion CM Punk’s injury.

