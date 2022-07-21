Nashville continues to add excitement for SummerSlam and Starrcast weekend as NJPW opens another Forbidden Door with Major League Wrestling. It was announced this morning that “American Wolf” Davey Richards will defend the MLW National Openweight Championship against Clark Connors at NJPW Music City Mayhem which will be a part of the Starrcast V event in Nashville. Richards became the new Openweight Champion when he defeated Alex Kane during the MLW Battle Riot IV tapings in New York City back in June. The full announcement from MLW can be seen below:

“American” Wolf Davey Richards will step foot in a New Japan Pro Wrestling ring for the first time in a decade in a historic interpromotional title bout. NJPW will host the next MLW National Openweight Championship title bout. The National Openweight title fight will feature Davey Richards vs. NJPW’s Clark Connors at Music City Mayhem July 30 in Nashville. “New Japan hosting this interpromotional title fight is historic,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Davey wanted this fight bad and Connors is a beast. The implications of the outcome of this title fight could ripple through two promotions.” Richards dethroned Alex Kane last month in New York City to claim the National Openweight title and become only the third fighter to ever hold the belt. Could Clark Connors be the fourth? Find out next Saturday, July 30.

NJPW hosts MLW National Openweight Championship title fight https://t.co/VVyzbEFLW9 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 21, 2022

Connors was an active participant on the card at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door as he competed in a four-way fight to determine the inaugural All-Atlantic Champion. Unfortunately, Connors would come up short in his pursuit, losing the match to the current All-Atlantic Champion, Pac.

He and Richards both will compete on the following day of the event as part of the preliminary card for Ric Flair’s Last Match. Connors will compete against Ren Narita in a NJPW Showcase match while Richards will reunite with his American Wolves partner, Eddie Edwards, to face the Motor City Machine Guns. MLW will be further represented on that card in the form of Jacob Fatu challenging Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship and Killer Kross battling Davey Boy Smith Jr. in singles action.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]