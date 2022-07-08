Veteran WWE announcer Michael Cole has called the action alongside the likes of Jerry Lawler, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, Taz, Jonathan Coachman, Booker T, JBL, and a host of others, but he’s admittedly having more fun in “the booth” right now than ever before.

Reacting to the news of Pat McAfee signing a WWE contract extension, Cole showered praise upon his “SmackDown” broadcast partner, emphasizing that the former NFL punter has “helped revitalize” his love for the business.

After 25 years in “the booth,” working with @PatMcAfeeShow is the highlight of each week. His excitement is contagious (even if he almost kicks me when standing on our table) and has helped revitalize my love for our business! @WWE, our fans, and I are lucky to have him! https://t.co/RSXPh2F6mh — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) July 7, 2022

In response, McAfee would refer to Cole as the G.O.A.T. of pro wrestling broadcasting.

Man.. I appreciate you 🐐. Let’s KEEP IT GOIN pic.twitter.com/xD4bwkZS20 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 7, 2022

Cole echoed similar sentiments about working with McAfee in an interview with “The Press Box” podcast earlier this year.

“He is the most energetic and enthusiastic person I’ve ever been around,” Cole said of McAfee. “He makes everyone around him better. He makes everybody around him want to enjoy the product. Pat and I have developed an insane amount of chemistry. I hired Pat five years ago to do some panel work for NXT pre-shows, brought him on board last year, and knew he was going to be a huge hit. I was shocked that he actually wanted to come work for us and work with me.

“He’s just an incredible guy to work with. He’s a fan, and you can tell that he’s a fan when you listen to him. He’s just so over the top and so excited and so energetic. He’s the classic extrovert, and I’m the classic introvert, and that’s why it works so well together and we’ve become so extremely close.”

With McAfee signing a multiyear deal with WWE, it’s safe to say that the McAfee – Cole tandem is here to stay. While it’s unknown if his new contract entails him wrestling a certain amount of matches per year, McAfee has previously expressed interest in entering the squared circle more frequently. Following his matches against Theory and Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38, McAfee returns to the ring at the 7/30 SummerSlam premium live event in a match against Happy Corbin.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]