After WWE Money In The Bank went off the air, Happy Corbin attacked Pat McAfee and celebrated with Mr. Money In The Bank Theory.

After the attack, Corbin also accepted McAfee’s SummerSlam challenge.

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman shared the below video of the attack:

On the June 24 episode of WWE “SmackDown,” McAfee stood atop the announce table and called out Corbin. He then challenged Corbin to a match at SummerSlam on July 30.

During the July 1 episode of “SmackDown,” McAfee had mocked Corbin at ringside after Corbin lost the Fatal Four-Way Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. During that episode, Corbin was also supposed to reveal if he was going to accept McAfee’s SummerSlam challenge, but when Kayla Braxton asked about the match, Corbin was speechless.

The SummerSlam match will be McAfee’s fifth televised match in WWE, including two that occurred on the same night at WrestleMania 38.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]