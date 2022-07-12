Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show while in WWE, will star in an upcoming movie “Marcus,” written and directed by J.R. Poli. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., the former six-time World Champion discussed the film and his role, which is somewhat different than the more comedic parts he’s played in previous movies.

“Originally, being part of this project was really just to help produce it and get this project going,” Wight said. “Then there was an opportunity for a role in the picture, and I read the script and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’d like to try Gus.’ Because it is a very serious role, but Gus is a very important component to ‘Marcus,’ because Gus is actually one of the interactions that Marcus has with someone that’s really trying to understand Marcus in his own way and trying to be supportive, but really doesn’t understand how to know Marcus. Yes, it’s a security guard role, but at the same time there’s a lot more depth to the character and to the plot line of the story.”

“In acting, I want to try to push myself and push my boundaries and try to find things that are not what you would typically see me doing,” Wight continued. “Sometimes it’s hard to find those roles.”

Professional wrestling has seen multiple wrestlers transition from wrestling to Hollywood, with the most famous examples being The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. Wight is a somewhat understated name in that company — he’s been in quite a few movies prior to this one, though typically in less central roles, from “The Waterboy” to “Fighting with my Family.”

“Marcus” also stars Owen Miller, Katana Malone, and Toddy Bruno. It hits theaters on Friday, July 15th.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit “Wrestling Inc.” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]