A former WWE Raw Women’s Champion has drastically changed up her appearance.

Over the weekend, Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) gave insight into her current mindset by belting out a few lines from Nicki Minaj’s “Chun-Li” along with a very appropriate “Forever a bad guy” caption. As seen in the video below, Jax is now sporting pink hair to go with hazel/green contact lenses.

Jax recently made headlines for blasting startup promotion Wrestling Entertainment Series, for whom she was slated to return to the ring after nearly a year away from wrestling. Despite the fact that she pulled out of the match, WES continued to advertise “The Irresistible Force” for the event in Nottingham, England, propelling Jax to call them out via social media. The event, where several other former WWE stars were also scheduled to wrestle, was rescheduled from June 4 to July 9 before it was eventually canceled last week. According to Fightful Select, “mismanagement and poor ticket sales” were the primary reasons for the cancelation of the event.

Since her WWE release in November 2021, Jax has not shown much interest in a return to wrestling, turning down an invite to the Women’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, and hinting several times that she’s done with the business. In a conversation with Renee Paquette in February, Jax said she was feeling “really good” since she gets to feel like herself again.

“It’s scary to say but I feel really good. Like, happy,” Jax said. “It’s almost like Stockholm Syndrome. I was in this crazy, almost slightly abusive relationship with a company. But also good, there are good parts to it. But now it’s done. I kind of get to be myself again, which I haven’t been in a long time. So I feel good, but it’s also just a scary party where you’re like ‘okay, who is Lina now that she’s not Nia Jax?’”

