Is Queen Zelina Vega channeling her inner Khaleesi or Lagertha?

On the verge of her comeback, Vega is now sporting bleached/blonde hair with noticeable braids. While it’s unknown if she plans on bringing the new look to WWE TV, Vega has revealed she has something “veryyyy special” in the works for her return.

Queen Tingz 👋🏽👸🏽 I’m planning something veryyyy special for The Queen’s Return… patience peasants… pic.twitter.com/s26aIQ2sQT — 👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 (@ZelinaVegaWWE) July 12, 2022

The likes of Carmella, CJ Perry (Lana) and Kayla Braxton were seemingly floored by the photo, with Braxton even declaring that “this is the look” for Vega’s return.

WWE reportedly has big plans for Vega’s return. Shortly after she underwent an undisclosed surgery in May, PWInsider reported that there’s been talk within WWE creative to give Vega a significant push upon her return. The report added that Vega has been praised backstage for her “willingness to do what was requested of her” and for her work ethic.

At the time of her surgery, it was reported that Vega should be out of action for 6-8 weeks, which left the door open for her return at the 7/30 SummerSlam premium live event. Vega was last seen on the April 11 episode of “Raw” in a backstage segment with Carmella. A week before that, Vega and Carmella dropped their Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38 in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Since her return to WWE last July, Vega has enjoyed a good run of success, winning the first-ever Queen’s Crown tournament in Saudi Arabia last October, before capturing the Women’s Tag Team Titles with Carmella. She could potentially defend the Queen’s Crown if WWE were to go in that direction leading into this year’s Crown Jewel event scheduled for November 5.

With WWE returning to Madison Square Garden in a few weeks, Vega, a native of Queens, could be preparing for a New York City homecoming.

