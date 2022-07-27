Last Friday, Vince McMahon officially stepped down from all positions he held in WWE, including head of creative, announcing his retirement on Twitter as scandal swirls around him. The 76-year-old former executive allegedly paid millions of dollar in hush money to at least four women to cover up potential accusations of sexual misconduct and is currently being investigated from all sides.

Despite the serious accusations against him, not everyone is thrilled about McMahon stepping down. two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed his thoughts and feelings about McMahon stepping down and retiring and if he believes he will stay away from the business.

“I wasn’t happy about it at all,” Ric Flair said during an appearance on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet.” “I love Vince McMahon. I don’t know what he’s doing right now, but I feel like he’ll have a hard time. He’ll adjust, obviously, but he loved the business, and he made us all who we are, from Hulk to everybody. I don’t care what everybody thinks, he made us, you know? I have nothing but respect for him.”

But, as Van Vliet asked, will McMahon actually be able to say away?

“He’s the majority stockholder, I don’t know if he will or not,” Flair said. “I hope not. He’s a genius.”

WWE announced last month that Stephanie McMahon would be taking over as interim CEO and chairwoman of the board, and that has since become a permanent position, as she and Nick Khan have been announced as co-CEOs for the company. Stephanie made her first appearance on-screen since taking the position on the same day her father retired, opening “WWE SmackDown” with a fairly short promo and leading the crowd in a “Thank you, Vince” chant.

Flair spent many years in WWE, winning the Tag Team Championships three times, the Intercontinental Championship once, and the WWE Championship twice, all while Vince was at the forefront of the company. He also credits McMahon with some life-altering advice.

“He said that I needed to get my sh*t straightened out, because I was pretty wild, as people are well aware,” Flair said. “I could be remembered for two things — I could either be the greatest wrestler of all time or I could be some guy that just, you know, whisked it away, you know? Getting married too many times, and he’s been with me through it all.”

Flair will be wrestling in what will supposedly be his last match the day after SummerSlam in Nashville, TN, when he teams with son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to take on the team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Flair’s last match will be his first match in almost 11 years, as he most recently competed on the September 15, 2011 edition of Impact Wrestling in a loss against Sting.

