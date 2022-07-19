Ric Flair and Vince McMahon seem to have always understood each other. Flair often credits McMahon’s feud with the Nature Boy as helping Flair rebuild his self-esteem and putting him on the path for a career resurgence — a career that comes to an end on July 31st. And on a recent episode of “Busted Open Radio,” Flair said that he has a new reason to be grateful to McMahon, as McMahon fulfilled a promise to return Ric Flair and his signature “Woo!” to the pre-show bumper that WWE runs before every program.

“I went and saw Vince yesterday to personally thank him,” Flair told the Busted Open hosts, noting that McMahon was in Tampa the day before.

“It made me feel like my world had changed again,” Flair said, immediately joking that seeing himself in the WWE video package was “a lot better than when they took me off, I can tell you that.” Flair was removed from WWE’s branding after a Dark Side of The Ring episode shed light on his behavior on the notorious “Plane Ride From Hell,” including an interview with a flight attendant that Flair harassed during the infamous trip.

“Everything Vince McMahon has ever said to me my entire life has come true,” Flair said of the controversial WWE figurehead, who is currently under investigation for hush money payments made to former female employees, also alleging harassment. “He said, ‘I’m gonna put you back on,’ and he did.”

Flair is set to wrestle his final match the night after WWE Summerslam. Flair will team with his son-in-law and AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo to take on WWE Executive Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett and AEW/ROH’s Jay Lethal at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

