Riddle has provided the WWE Universe with an update on Randy Orton.

During an Instagram Live with ProSieben MAXX, Riddle said that Orton is still recovering from his injuries. According to Riddle, the Apex Predator has been in high spirits and has been doing well.

“Hopefully he’ll be back sooner than later,” Riddle said,. “I can’t give more of an update because I am not a doctor and I don’t have one.”

Orton has been dealing with a back injury since the end of May, suffered ahead of his tag team title unification match with Riddle and the Usos. The exact nature of his injury is unknown, but it is thought that he will be out for the remainder of the year.

The Original Bro also discussed what his relationship with Orton was like behind the scenes. He said that he has learned a lot from the Viper, who has mentored him and helped him out immensely.

“The biggest thing I can do is watch and pick his brain to see what he does and why he does it,” Riddle said. “The best way to do it is to watch what he does, and that’s the way I do it.”

Riddle and Orton formed RK-Bro back in April of last year after Riddle approached Orton in a backstage segment and asked him to team up. Orton initially denied the idea, but agreed after Riddle defeated him in singles action. They ended up dethroning AJ Styles and Omos to become the new “Raw” Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam 2021.

Riddle is set to face Seth Rollins at this year’s SummerSlam on July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

