Earlier this evening, we got news on when Roman Reigns will be returning to “Raw“, but what about “SmackDown”? Reigns will be returning home to the Blue Brand sooner rather than later, as The Tribal Chief is advertised for this Friday’s episode of “SmackDown”!

During tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw“, we got informed that Reigns will be heading back to Friday nights this week to hype up his Last Man Standing match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on July 30. It was also mentioned that Ronda Rousey will address newly-crowned WWE “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan during this week’s episode.

This will be the first live appearance by Reigns since successfully defended his title against Riddle on the June 17 episode of “SmackDown”. Afterward, the stage was set for SummerSlam when Lesnar returned to WWE for the first time since April to seemingly shake the WWE Universal Champion’s hand. But instead of using the handshake as a sign of respect, Lesnar pulled Reigns into an F-5 and made it known that he isn’t finished with Roman just yet.

Though there may be more appearances by Reigns along the way to SummerSlam, his next reported appearance will take place on the go-home episode of “Raw” heading into SummerSlam, on July 25. This episode will be taking place at the “world’s most famous arena”, Madison Square Garden in New York City. Also advertised for the MSG show is Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and appearances by Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, AJ Styles, Theory, and “Smackdown’s” Ronda Rousey.

SummerSlam will be Reigns’ first Premium Live Event since the six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash in May. He was not booked for WWE’s Hell In A Cell premiere live event on June 5 or Money In The Bank in Las Vegas this past Saturday.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]