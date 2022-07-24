The Shield is one of the most iconic factions in modern wrestling history. The group helped to create three genuine leading event players: Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Jon Moxley (f.k.a Dean Ambrose), but will fans ever see The Hounds Of Justice back together?

The trio burst onto the scene back in 2012 at WWE Survivor Series by attacking Ryback and John Cena to help C.M. Punk retain the WWE Title, and they then went on to dominate the company. They had several runs together as a unit, but for those hoping to see them back together one more time, Rollins had bad news when he spoke to “Digital Spy.”

“I can say that, and maybe this might come back to bite me at some point, but I just don’t think you’re ever going to see the three of us team up again,” Rollins said. “It wouldn’t look the way you want it to look. It wouldn’t be like the old days in The Shield; it would be a different animal. I think we’re all just too big stars with too big personalities at this point.”

The Shield’s final match took place in 2019 as they defeated Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley at WWE’s The Shield’s Final Chapter event, but even by the time that match took place, the three men had all proven themselves as solo acts.

“We needed each other back then, and now none of us need the other one,” he continued. “We’re at a point where we’re all standalone stars on a different level. So to have to minimize that to fit into each other’s molds, I don’t see it ever happening again. It would look a lot different than the next time you see us together.”

While Rollins does not believe that fans will ever see the three team up again for a match, he does see one particular instance where they would stand side by side. “The next time you see us together, it’s going to be when we’re inducted into the Hall of Fame,” he said. “That’s going to be it.”

WWE has inducted entire factions in the past, proving that it could be possible for The Shield one day, as D-Generation X, the Four Horsemen, and others have all earned Hall Of Fame rings for their work as a group.

Right now, all three men remain at the top of the industry, with Rollins gearing up to face Riddle in singles action at WWE SummerSlam. Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and will be putting both titles on the line against Brock Lesnar at the upcoming premium live event in a last man standing match. While Moxley is no longer working for WWE, he is still doing well as the interim AEW World Champion, which he won at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

