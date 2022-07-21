At the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year Seth Rollins, surprised the fans by appearing in his old Shield ring gear, coming out to the group’s old music and entering through the crowd. Rollins was, of course, competing against his former Shield-mate, Roman Reigns, for the WWE Championship that night, meaning he could justify his nostalgic presentation as “mind games.” But he recently revealed to Digital Spy that it was a last-minute decision, and oddly enough, something his mother helped make happen.

“Fortunately the event was in St. Louis, which is a short drive from my home in Iowa where I kept all my old stuff,” Rollins said. “So I had a few friends coming up for the show, and so I had to have them put it in a backpack. My mom packed it and delivered it to the guys, and they brought it down.”

Rollins actually ended up defeating Reigns that night, but via disqualification, meaning the Tribal Chief to retain the title after a great back and forth match. But Rollins was just glad to get back to his usual ring gear after the match, as his newer, more flamboyant style provides a significantly cooler experience.

“It’s very warm, it’s cumbersome,” he continued, referring to the old Shield gear. “I’m so used to wrestling with a shirt off now that when I’ve got all those layers on, the vest and pants and all that, it’s very warm, very much warmer than I would like it to be.”

While most people presumed that it was Rollins himself who chose to wear the throwback gear, the former WWE Champion refused to reveal who made that call, saying, “That’s for a documentary somewhere down the line.”

“I actually can’t tell you whose idea [it] was,” Rollins said. “It was a collaborative idea, I will tell you that much, but I can’t divulge that.”

The Shield last performed together as a trio in 2019 at WWE’s The Shield’s Final Chapter, where they defeated Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, and Bobby Lashley in a six-man tag team match. While Jon Moxley, the former Dean Ambrose, is now part of AEW, both Reigns and Rollins are gearing up for WWE SummerSlam next weekend. Rollins will be competing against Riddle, while Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a last man standing match.

