It’s been quite a day for WWE when it comes to promoting their upcoming premium live event ,Extreme Rules. The promotion first announced the return of the event early this morning before promptly deleting the tweet sometime later. But never fear, fans — WWE later posted another tweet hyping the event, confirming the details from the original tweet.

“Extreme Rules is headed to Wells Fargo Center on October 8!” the tweet read.

Just as interesting as the brief Twitter drama around the Extreme Rules graphic again is who it features — or rather, who it doesn’t. While Seth “Freakin” Rollins, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Riddle, and even injured star Rhea Ripley appear on the graphic, WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns is nowhere to be found. The absence of Reigns in promotional material for Extreme Rules again suggests that the Head of the Table is no longer working a full-time schedule for WWE.

Since WrestleMania Backlash in May, Reigns has been featured less and less on WWE programming, and he missed the Money in the Bank PLE entirely. His only match on television since that time has been a successful title defense against Riddle on the June 17 episode of “WWE SmackDown.” In that time, reports have emerged that the Undisputed Champion has taken on a reduced schedule with the promotion after he negotiated a new contract. Despite that, Reigns is scheduled to wrestle at WWE’s next PLE, SummerSlam, later this month, where he’ll defend his title against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match.

While Reigns is currently not featured in this particular graphic for Extreme Rules, that’s not necessarily an indication that he won’t be on the show. There’s still three months between now and October, and promotional material, like the card, is subject to change.

