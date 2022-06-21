Seth Rollins isn’t afraid to say he’s had a more significant WWE career than a former Shield brother.

A “New York Post” feature piece was written last week by Joseph Staszewski which made the case for Rollins to be put on the level (or even a bit above) the current WWE Champion Roman Reigns. The headline of the article read, “Seth Rollins is on an all-time WWE run — maybe even better than Roman Reigns,” but Rollins took it upon himself to make his own amendment to the feature.

“Cut the “maybe” and you’d have a correct headline,” Rollins tweeted.

Cut the “maybe” and you’d have a correct headline. https://t.co/Z76b5b9fBc — Seth “MR. MITB” Rollins (@WWERollins) June 21, 2022

In the article, Staszewski states that Rollins’ most recent run as “The Visionary” has been just Rollins and only Rollins, while Reigns has had the likes of Heyman and The Usos supporting his “Head Of The Table” act. He also adds that the talent Rollins has faced has been established as top acts for the company, specifically Cody Rhodes.

Rollins and Rhodes certainly developed a rivalry to remember for 2022, particularly when it comes to in-ring work. The first fight went down at “WrestleMania 38” when Rhodes made a surprise return to shock the wrestling world. The second fight took place at “WrestleMania Backlash”, and the final bout went down at “Hell In A Cell”. Rhodes wrestled with a completely torn pectoral as he and Rollins wrestled for over twenty minutes, leading to Rhodes winning in the third and final fight.

The night after, Rollins seemingly offered a respectful truce to Rhodes, but it ended up being a surprise attack on the “American Nightmare.” The following week on “Raw”, Rollins became the first person to qualify for the Money In The Bank ladder match as he defeated AJ Styles. Rollins is no stranger to Money In The Bank matches, as he eventually cashed a briefcase in during the Reigns and Lesnar match at “WrestleMania 31”.

