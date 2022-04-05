WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was recently a guest on the Gorilla Position podcast where he discussed Cody Rhodes’ return and why WWE is the “big leagues”.

Cody made his WWE return at Wrestlemania 38 as the surprise opponent of Rollins and During the interview, he shared what it was like to stand in the ring as Cody made his grand entrance.

“I always tell people, those big stadium events, the ring is like the eye of the hurricane. It’s very calm, ” Rollins said. “Maybe it’s because it’s kind of like my zen space, but whatever reason it feels very calm to me. It was very surreal watching him come down the ramp. Knowing everything that he’s been through the past 6, 7 years, everything that he came back for. It was very cool. It was cool to see the reaction. I was in many ways happy for him.”

It was a full-circle moment for both men because of their connection to the late Dusty Rhodes. The match saw Dusty’s son and one of his prized students from the early days of NXT face off. For Seth Rollins, it was a “special” moment that he was happy to play a part in.

“Dusty Rhodes is an absolute legend, Hall Of Famer in any circle, not just WWE. To be able to be in the ring for his son’s big return, really Cody did it his way,” Rollins said. “He left when he was unhappy, he went out and did all the things that everybody said they wanted to do. He came back a bigger star than he’s ever been.

“That’s not easy to do. That takes a lot of hard work, and I think he learned that ethic from his father. Truly a fantastic moment in time. To be under the Dusty tree so to speak, to play a part in that, to play a part in Cody’s return, very special.”

During their match at Wrestlemania, Rollins could be heard telling Cody, “welcome back to the big leagues b*tch.” In the interview, he reiterates the claim that WWE is the true big league of professional wrestling. For Rollins, WWE is the pinnacle of where “top-level” talent can perform.

“I said it to him last night. I said it before. This [WWE] is the premier professional wrestling company on the planet. I know, don’t say professional wrestling, doesn’t matter”, Seth Rollins proclaimed. “We have the best in the world, and now we have Cody Rhodes on top of that, and he is joining that club. If you want to be the best, don’t go play rinky-dink, come here, we are the best.

“Top-notch across the board. I’m not taking anything away from anybody else who is anywhere else. I love it. Do what you do. You guys are tremendous. There’s great talents out there, but this is where you are the best. This is where you find out if you can hack it on the top, top level.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Gorilla Position and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts