It appears that there were some frustrations with how some of the female talents were being booked on SmackDown.

According to FightFul Select, several WWE female “SmackDown” talents were frustrated with how WWE was utilizing them on the program. The frustrations came from both the bottom of the card and the top of the card.

It was noted in the report that several were waiting to see “where the chips fell” until they took it to the high-ups.

One of those factors was the returns of Asuka and Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair taking time off.

With Asuka, Evans, and Charlotte not being factored into SmackDown for the foreseeable future at the time, creative was able to implement more women into the program on a regular basis, starting with the May 13 episode of SmackDown.

Ronda Rousey joining SmackDown was another factor. Numerous sources on the roster told Fightful that Rousey has been more than willing to work with a variety of talent on “SmackDown.”

One of the same sources said that they felt like Vince McMahon was more concerned with getting himself onto television after the first Wall Street Journal story was released than actually making sure female talent was booked on the show.

It was also noted in Fightful’s report that it was a surprise to many that Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, Aliyah, Xia Li, Doudrop, and Nikki ASH were not used in the weeks leading up to and following WrestleMania 38.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]