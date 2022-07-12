On tonight’s episode of WWE “Raw”, a slight adjustment was made to the upcoming Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam on July 30. The reigning Champions, The Usos, will be putting the titles on the line against their longtime rivals, The Street Profits, but now, we also know that a special guest referee will be involved in the mix. Though a couple of WWE stars were teased as possible choices, the WWE Twitter account and match graphic is still referring to the referee as a “mystery”.

When the two teams confronted each other during the show, the first applicant for the special guest referee spot emerged from the backstage area: R-Truth. The hysterical WWE veteran revealed a referee shirt under his clothes and showed the respective teams that he had been practicing pinfalls, count outs, and other referee-related tasks. That is when MVP and the “Nigerian Giant” Omos emerged from backstage, making it known that Omos was interested in the spot of special guest referee. Furthermore, MVP assured The Usos that there could be more benefits in it for The Bloodline if both parties start working in tandem.

This led to a six-man tag team match between Omos & The Usos vs. R-Truth & The Street Profits. Omos would end up pulling out the victory after hitting his jackknife chokebomb for the pin on Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits.

The match at SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee will be another one of many matches the teams has had against each other in the history of the company. Their most recent tag team title match at Money in the Bank was highly praised by viewers and people within the company, including “SmackDown” commentator Pat McAfee who called it “maybe the best match [he’s] ever seen live” during a recent episode of “The Pat McAfee Show”.

