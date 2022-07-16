Last night’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Louisville, Kentucky included a high-stakes match that has implications for the main event at Emergence on August 12.

The Motor City Machine Guns, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, actually went one-on-one against each other to determine who would be the new #1 contender to Josh Alexander’s Impact Championship at the PPV. When the dust settled, it was Shelley that came out as the winner and new challenger to the top championship prize in the company. For fans interested in watching the match, it will air this Thursday on Impact via the AXS channel.

Shelley, 39, made a name for himself both as a tag team partner and singles wrestler in top companies like Impact, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. His list of accomplishments and title wins is extensive, including two Impact Tag Team Title reigns with Sabin, an X-Division Championship reign, and winning several tournaments and awards throughout his years with the company. Alongside Sabin, he also won the Tag Team Titles in Ring of Honor and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles in NJPW, which he also won twice with KUSHIDA.

Josh Alexander only signed with Impact in 2018 but he has been on a tear ever since, holding respectable title reigns with the Tag Team Championships alongside Ethan Page, the X-Division Champion, and the Impact World Title which he’s currently in his second reign with. Alexander also recently made his first appearance for New Japan on the June 18 episode of “Strong”. He successfully defeated Alex Coughlin in an impressive first showcasing for New Japan audiences.

Stay tuned for more matches announced for Impact Emergence.

