WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was in attendance for Sunday night’s “Sunday Stunner” live event in Reno, Nevada.

That’s not all – Austin watched every match backstage along with the WWE roster, as revealed by SmackDown Superstar Natalya.

The coolest part of tonight in Reno was having @steveaustinBSR at our show watching every match backstage… Steve is the best. Truly. ❤️ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 11, 2022

Classy as always, Austin praised the WWE roster for putting on a “helluva show” at the Reno Events Center.

Reno was a damn good crowd. In it from start to finish. Y’all gave em a helluva show and that’s the bottom line. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) July 11, 2022

The main event of the Reno show saw Drew McIntyre defeating Sheamus. Two nights before on “SmackDown,” McIntyre was slated to wrestle Sheamus with the winner getting an Undisputed WWE Universal Title shot at the 9/3 Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. However, Sheamus had Butch of The Brawling Brutes stable wrestle on his behalf. With McIntyre winning that bout, the McIntyre vs. Sheamus televised match is expected to take place soon in the coming weeks.

The co-main event saw Liv Morgan (c) retaining her Smackdown Women’s Title in a Triple Threat against Ronda Rousey and Natalya. Morgan will defend against Rousey at the 7/30 SummerSlam premium live event.

Full results from the WWE live event in Reno, NV can be found below [H/T to Wrestling Bodyslam].

* Main Event: Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Ronda Rousey and Natalya

* The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal & Shanky

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: The Usos (c) defeated The New Day

* Triple-Threat Match: Raquel Gonzalez defeated Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans

* Happy Corbin defeated Drew Gulak

* WWE IC Title: Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss

As reported earlier, WWE held another “Sunday Stunner” live event for the “Raw” brand at the Extraco Events Center Coliseum in Waco, Texas. In the main event, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins. You can click here for full results from that live event. Monday’s “Raw” will be held at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, with Brock Lesnar’s return announced for the show.

