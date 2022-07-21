Would be an upcoming wrestling collectible really spoil this year’s SummerSlam main event? Go figure.

San Diego Comic-Con is currently going down, and there’s been an array of wrestling action figure reveals being made from both WWE and AEW. However, Mattel may have just given fans an early foreshadowing as to who might be the Undisputed WWE Champion following SummerSlam.

Ringside Collectibles shared a picture of an Ultimate Edition figure of the modern-day Brock Lesnar, and with him comes two accessories of note: the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship.

Those two belts currently belong to Roman Reigns, but “The Beast Incarnate” will have his shot to win them on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in a Last Man Standing match. It was Reigns who defeated Lesnar clean at WrestleMania 38 to unify the titles, and much like Lesnar of old, Reigns has rarely defended his gold. He didn’t wrestle at WWE’s last two premiere live events and only defended his unified title once on television, a match against Riddle on “WWE SmackDown” in June.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, the original intent for unifying the titles was to have Reigns work both “Raw” and “SmackDown” dates, but that obviously didn’t happen. The reported plan for the “Tribal Chief” was to defend his belts against Randy Orton at SummerSlam, but Orton may be out for the remainder of 2022 with a back injury. Lesnar staked his claim for the championships right after Reigns defeated Riddle.

Two weeks ago, a babyface Lesnar made his return to “WWE Raw” to build the match, calling Reigns a “hog” waiting to get slaughtered. Reigns is only scheduled to be at one episode of “Raw” this summer, the Monday before SummerSlam, when WWE heads to Madison Square Garden. Reigns is reportedly set to compete in tag team action.

