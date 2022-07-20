Three new exciting matches have been announced for the July 26 edition of “NXT”.

During the match between Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp on tonight’s show, the D’Angelo family appeared on the Titan Tron, standing over the Creed Brothers laid out backstage. The match came to a conclusion soon after and the two men rushed to check on their fellow Diamond Mine members. Diamond Mine, extremely angry after the attack, challenged the D’Angelo family to a match next week. Later on, in the show, Tony D’Angelo was asked why he set up the attack. He stated that he wanted to prove that the D’Angelo’s are the best family on the show and promptly accepted their challenge.

Meanwhile, Xyon Quin will be taking on Apollo Crews. Quin interfered in Crews’ match against Giovanni Vinci on the July 12 edition of “NXT” in order to gain his attention.

Wes Lee is also set to take on Grayson Waller to settle the tensions that have arisen between the two. Waller blames Lee for costing him the North American Championship in his match with Carmelo Hayes.

Here is the current card for next week’s edition of “NXT”:

D’Angelo Family vs. Diamond Mine in an 8-man tag team match

Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quin

Wes Lee vs. Grayson Waller

