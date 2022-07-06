Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser recently won the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship — a major accomplishment for him, and that is something his former Prime Time Players tag team partner is pleased to see.

In a Wrestling Inc. exclusive interview with Nick Hausman, WWE Hall Of Famer Titus O’Neil made it clear that he is “extremely proud” of Young and the success that he has been able to find outside of WWE with New Japan. But he is also proud of the manner in his “evolution as a human being,” with O’Neil remaining friends with him to this day.

“I still talk to Darren and stay in constant communication with him. We actually were just in a group text message on Monday with a mutual friend,” he said.

Rosser was the first openly gay professional wrestler in WWE, which is something that has helped inspire many people over the years both in and outside of the business. The decision to come out is something that O’Neil believes “gave him a gateway to be the person he truly is,” with the WWE Superstar, himself, being an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

“He went from being this guy that didn’t want to really talk in front of the camera to now, being an advocate and being an adversary to so many different causes,” he said. “… He’s a wonderful human being, a great competitor in the ring, an even greater person outside of it, so to see his success and for him to be a part of my family away from WWE is very special.”

Rosser claimed the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship by defeating Tom Lawlor, which is the first major singles title of his entire career, but it isn’t the first championship he has had after holding WWE Tag Team gold alongside O’Neil during his run with the company.

