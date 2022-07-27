Tonight’s episode of “AEW Dynamite” will see the return of Bryan Danielson after a two-month spell on the sidelines, but he’s not the only wrestler making a comeback on the “Fight For The Fallen” episode. Jericho Appreciation Society member Sammy Guevara will also be competing for the first time in four weeks.

AEW President Tony Khan was the man to break the news on social media, tweeting that Guevara will be going one on one with Dante Martin, as he said:

“2 of wrestling’s top athletes will go 1-on-1!” Khan tweeted. “Sammy wrestling for the first time since Eddie threw him off the cage 4 weeks ago; Dante coming off a good win tonight!”

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite#FightForTheFallen on TBS@oceana@lucha_angel1 vs @sammyguevara 2 of wrestling’s top athletes will go 1-on-1! Sammy wrestling for the first time since Eddie threw him off the cage 4 weeks ago; Dante coming off a good win tonight! See you TOMORROW https://t.co/TWRN2QVyrg pic.twitter.com/jBGDIbEsGY — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 27, 2022

Guevera made a surprise return to television on “Dynamite” last week, intruding in the main event segment and ultimately helping Chris Jericho win the Barbed Wire Everywhere match. The former TNT Champion got revenge on Kingston, breaking up Kingston’s Stretched Plum submission, which led to Jericho hitting the Judas Effect for the victory.

Guevara had previously been in action inside Blood and Guts, in which the Jericho Appreciation Society was defeated by Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club. It was an especially bad night for the Spanish God, as he was thrown from the roof of the steel structure, crashing through some tables below.

Meanwhile, Guevara’s opponent, Martin, is coming off a victory against Peter Avalon on “AEW Dark” this week, although he was unable to secure a win when he faced Lee Moriarty at “AEW Rampage: Fyter Fest” last week. Martin is best as a tag team wrestler, working alongside his brother Darius as Top Flight, but Darius is currently out of action after being involved in a bad car accident.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]