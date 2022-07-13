AEW has recently added the All-Atlantic Championship to their array of titles, however, this one will not be defended in the same manner as the other AEW titles..

While on “My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox”, AEW founder and CEO Tony Khan confirmed plans for how the AEW All-Atlantic Championship, a title that PAC currently holds, will be defended.

“We have a great All-Atlantic Champion in PAC and the way he’s defending the title now, it’s going to be a little different than the way some of our other champions have,” Khan said. “PAC is defending title around the world. He’s a fighting champion. We have a lot of fighting champions in AEW who are fighting on Dynamite, Rampage every week, and also on Pay-Per-View. PAC won that title on Pay-Per-View at Forbidden Door, but we’ll see if he comes back to America as the All-Atlantic Champion because he’s scheduling defenses oversees that I signed off on and really encouraged.”

PAC won the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View on June 26th, 2022, defeating Miro, Malakai Black, and NJPW’s Clark Connors in a four-way to crown the inaugural champion. PAC locked in the Brutalizer on Connors and forced him to tap for the win. This marked PAC’s first title win in the company after being with AEW for the majority of the time it has been around. He has previously received shots at the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Tag Team Championships, but was unsuccessful in those attempts.

PAC defended his All-Atlantic Championship for the first time ever against Shota Umino on July 10th at Revolution Pro Wrestling, also known as RevPro, whose current World Champion is Will Ospreay, who has held the belt for an impressive 878 days, defeating Zack Sabre Jr. for the title. AEW has announced that they will be airing the match on “AEW: Dark” this week.

Umino was on the Forbidden Door card as well, however, unlike PAC, Umino was not able to walk away with the win on that night. Umino teamed with Eddie Kingston and Wheeler Yuta to take on, and ultimately lose to, the team of Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho, and Minoru Suzuki. By winning this match, Jericho received an advantage for his upcoming Blood and Guts match which took place on June 29th.

An advantage didn’t mean an automatic win, however, as Jericho’s team, the Jericho Appreciation Society, was defeated by the team of Santana, Ortiz, Eddie Kingston, and Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli, with the latter making his “AEW: Dynamite” debut. Castagnoli took Bryan Danielson’s spot in the match, as he had suffered an injury.

