AEW President Tony Khan has emphatically refuted a claim that AEW sells bootleg jackets with an NFL logo.

As seen below, journalist Alfred Konuwa made the claim while comparing photos of WWE executives attending UFC 276 in Las Vegas and Khan & Jim Ross attending UFC 273 in April.

My favorite part of this is that @JRsBBQ is wearing a vest. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 4, 2022

Khan pointed out that Ross was actually wearing an AEW vest on top of an NFL sweater/hoodie.

Dr. Britt Baker would join in the fun as well, asking for a link where she can purchase the NFL/AEW jackets.

Regardless, I’m gonna need @ShopAEW to link me the NFL/AEW jackets we’re selling. 🔥 — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) July 4, 2022

The likes of Taya Valkyrie and Swerve Strickland couldn’t contain their laughter upon reading Khan’s response.

Khan has announced two big title matches for the 7/6 “AEW Dynamite” from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend against House of Black’s Brody King in his first title defense since capturing the championship at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on 6/26. King earned the opportunity by winning the inaugural Royal Rampage Battle Royal held on the 7/1 “AEW Rampage” episode. Meanwhile, Scorpio Sky will return to action from a knee injury, defending his AEW TNT Title against Wardlow, who has been riding a wave of momentum since beating MJF at the 5/29 Double or Nothing event.

Other matches announced for the show include AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm, known collectively as ThunderStorm, facing the team of Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir, and Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) taking on The Butcher & The Blade in tag team action. AEW has also announced a segment involving Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

The current card for the upcoming “AEW Dynamite” can be found below.

* Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King

* TNT Championship street fight: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow

* Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus appear

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]