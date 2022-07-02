As noted in our AEW “Rampage” spoilers earlier this week, Jon Moxley has his first challenger for the Interim AEW World Championship. Last night’s televised episode of the show echoed the news that Brody King, representing The House of Black, won the Royal Rampage Battle Royal. He will get his opportunity to go mano a mano with Mox this coming Wednesday on AEW “Dynamite”.

This bout is added to the previously announced street fight for the TNT Championship between defending champion Scorpio Sky and his challenger, Wardlow. Wardlow has been riding a wave of momentum ever since he defeated MJF at Double or Nothing last month. Can he capitalize on this chance to finally wear gold in AEW? We will find out this Wednesday,

The duo of AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm, renamed collectively as ThunderStorm, will be facing the team of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir. The four women have had ongoing issues for months in one way or another, including most recently when Storm defeated Rose in the Rampage main event. Shafir would try to get involved in the match several times, but despite her best efforts, Storm was able to overcome the odds and get the win. Rose and Shafir then teamed up to beat down Storm before they were halted by none other than La Mera Mera, Thunder Rosa.

It was also announced that Christian Cage and Luchasaurus will be making an appearance on AEW “Dynamite” this upcoming Wednesday. Last week’s episode saw Cage introduce Luchasaurus in a new heel role, clad in all-black and rocking a new entrance to boot.

The team of Swerve in Our Glory, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland are also scheduled to face The Butcher & The Blade on the show. The two teams have issues with each other following the Royal Rampage Battle Royal where Butcher & Blade teamed up to eliminate Strickland.

You can see the current card below:

* Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brody King

* TNT Championship street fight: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Wardlow

* Thunder Rosa & Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. The Butcher & The Blade

* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus appear

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts