During last night’s media scrum after the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed that the event was the fourth biggest live attendance in the history of the company and the most attended ROH event for a non-WrestleMania weekend.

“We’re approaching 25,000 buys digitally. When we get to cable and satellite buys this will be one of the highest pay-per-view buys in the history of the company in over 20 years of operating,” Khan revealed.

“It’s the fourth biggest live attendance. Of course, our first show, we did was Supercard, was up there. This beat that by a big margin. It was great. It is the number four all-time Ring of Honor live event, highest ever for a non-WrestleMania weekend.”

During the pay-per-view, Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jonathan Gresham to become the new ROH World Champion, Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon & Brent) defeated The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch, & Vincent) to capture the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

The pay-per-view also saw FTR retaining the ROH Tag Team Titles against The Briscoes in a two-out-of-three-falls match, Mercedes Martinez retaining the ROH Women’s Title against Serena Deeb, and RUSH defeating his brother Dragon Lee. Full results of Death Before Dishonor are available here.

Below is the full Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor media scrum:

