“AEW Fyter Fest” has a growing line-up for its second week, and Tony Khan just added a celebration segment for tonight’s episode. The AEW president took to Twitter to reveal that Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will have a moment in the spotlight to celebrate their AEW World Tag Team Championship win from last week. The team, known collectively as Swerve In Our Glory, unseated the Young Bucks for the tag team gold in a triple threat main event that also featured Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz.

“TONIGHT on Wednesday night AEW Dynamite on TBS, it will be a historic night on Fyter Fest,” Khan tweeted. “We’ll celebrate the NEW AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, Swerve In Our Glory!”

The July 13 episode did end with Swerve In Our Glory hoisting the gold, but there was some discussion afterward as to whether the victory will legally hold up. Wrestling Inc. analyzed the video back to determine who the legal man was in the match after some tagging confusion occurred. The bout was only supposed to have two legal competitors in the ring at once — late in the match, Hobbs tagged in Starks, despite the fact that Hobbes himself wasn’t legal. Starks ultimately took the pinfall.

In response, Khan called the speculation “BS” before saying it’s a professional wrestling custom that the decision made by the referee — in this case, Rick Knox — is final.

Despite the “controversy,” fans and colleagues praised Strickland and Lee for their championship win, as it is the first gold either man has earned since signing with AEW. Strickland is a former “NXT” North American Champion, having won that belt during his time with WWE, while Lee won both the North American title and the “NXT” Championship, at one point holding both at the same time.

