AEW star Rey Fenix has been added to the card for the upcoming “Ric Flair’s Last Match” pay-per-view event.

Starrcast Events announced Monday that Fenix will wrestle AAA stars Laredo Kid, Taurus and Bandido in a 4-Way bout at the 7/31 event in Nashville, TN.

BREAKING: On 7/31 as part of the card for Ric Flair’s Last Match at @NMAuditorium, we’re proud to announce a lucha 4-way match presented by @luchalibreaaa!@ReyFenixMx vs @Laredokidpro1 vs @Taurusoriginalvs vs @bandidowrestler Tickets on sale NOW! 🎟: https://t.co/lpsNIN1jcY pic.twitter.com/fJS75uAx8s — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 5, 2022

Fenix hasn’t wrestled for AEW since his loss to Andrade El Idolo on the 6/24 “AEW Rampage” episode. Prior to that, he was seen in the Casino Battle Royale the night after the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

Besides AAA, other promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling, MLW and NJPW are also involved in the crossover event presented by Jim Crockett Promotions. Last week, MLW announced Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. to the card. Also last week, NJPW announced a match pitting two of their brightest young stars, Clark Connors and Ren Narita, for the Flair swansong event. NJPW will also be involved in Music City Mayhem the day before as part of Starccast V.

Speaking of Flair, WWE brought back the “Woo!” to its signature intro ahead of the 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode, indicating that The Nature Boy and WWE are once again on good terms. Flair would react to the change, thanking WWE for giving him back “my dignity & my life” via social media.

There is still no update on the mystery opponent who will wrestle Flair in his last match.

Jim Crockett Promotions Presents “Ric Flair’s Last Match” will air live on FITE TV as a pay-per-view event. Below is the confirmed card to this point:

* Ric Flair’s farewell match vs. unnamed opponent

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

* Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

* The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

* Killer Kross (w/Scarlett Bordeaux) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

* Rey Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Taurus vs. Bandido

