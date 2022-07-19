AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill deactivated her Twitter account Monday. She did not provide any reason for leaving the social media platform.

This isn’t the first instance of Cargill leaving Twitter. Last December, Cargill cited “spending wayyyyyy too much time on social” as the reason for briefly deactivating her handle. Earlier that week, she received backlash for her comments on some wrestling fans not supporting black women’s wrestlers, which, many fans felt was the reason for her quitting Twitter. She would return to the social media platform less than a month later.

As reported earlier, Cargill reached a noteworthy milestone last week, surpassing 500 days in her undefeated streak that began on the March 3 “AEW Dynamite” episode. Since her debut, Cargill has gone 35-0 in AEW, with her most win coming against Leila Grey on June 29. Grey would subsequently join Cargill’s Baddies stable as a temporary member to fill in for the injured Red Velvet.

Cargill has surpassed WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg’s 462-day WCW winning streak, and could potentially catch up to Asuka’s 914-day WWE/NXT winning streak before she’s finally dethroned in AEW.

Cargill and her Baddies are currently in a rivalry with Athena and Kris Statlander. During last week’s “AEW Rampage” episode, Statlander and Athena were attacked by the Baddies after their win over Robyn & Charlette Renegade. AEW seems to be building up to an eventual Athena vs. Cargill match for the TBS Championship, which has been teased ever since The Fallen Goddess arrived in AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]