The “RKO Outta Nowhere” meme may no longer be a thing, but Randy Orton’s finishing move being used in real-life settings is something that has remained just as popular as ever, even amongst his peers.

A video was recently shared on social media by @PWUnlimited showing the brand new “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan, on the receiving end of the classic finishing move while delivered by fellow WWE Superstar, Sonya Deville. Most notably, as The Lonely Island would insist on us mentioning, the RKO occurred while Morgan and Deville were on a boat.

Liv Morgan took an RKO on a boat. pic.twitter.com/pJOW1NoFaH — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) July 14, 2022

Morgan and Deville could be seen on the boat alongside current “NXT” Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, in what was seemingly a vacation day for the trio out on the water. Deville nailed a picture-perfect RKO onto the seated section of the craft, and Morgan, it should be noted, sold the move like what she is — a champ. In the video, as it has been in so many “RKO Outta Nowhere” memes, the classic commentary of Jim Ross was added to the background, making the moment even funnier.

Deville and Morgan have been completely different characters as of late in WWE, with the former Riott Squad member currently working as a top babyface in the women’s division, while Deville is one of the top heels following her authority figure role. Morgan enjoyed the biggest moment of her career to date recently at WWE’s Money In The Bank when she was able to capture the briefcase during the women’s ladder match. She then wasted no time in cashing it in, defeating Ronda Rousey later that night to become the new “SmackDown” Women’s Champion, the first title Morgan has won in her career. She’s currently scheduled to defend that title against the former UFC star at WWE SummerSlam later this month.

Orton himself is currently out of action with a back injury, and could reportedly be missing until 2023, which means that the RKO in its truest form is currently absent from WWE programming. However, his RK-Bro tag team partner, Riddle, has been filling the void by using the RKO regularly on “WWE Raw.”

