WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was at the Citi Field on Saturday to throw the 1st pitch at the New York Mets and San Diego Padres game.

Belair shared the below photos with the caption, “WWE NIGHT at Citi Field! Thank you @Mets for having me and letting me throw the 1st pitch! #ESTofWWE See you at #WWERAW this Monday at @TheGarden!”

Belair is set to defend the “Raw” Women’s Title against Becky Lynch on Saturday at SummerSlam. Belair has been the “Raw” Women’s champion since defeating Lynch on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. On the July 11 edition of “Raw,” Belair had retained her title against Carmella, and in the episode after on July 18, she would retain her title again against Carmella.

This Monday’s WWE “Raw” at Madison Square Garden lineup includes Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Riddle & The Street Profits, The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio’s 20th-anniversary celebration, and Logan Paul will be Hosting ImPaulsive TV with The Miz.

