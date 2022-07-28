With Triple H leading the way in WWE creative, Freddie Prinze Jr. believes “The Game” may get cerebral with a former WWE star. Prinze worked with WWE from 2008-2009 as a writer, and it was then that he saw Triple H interact on-air with current AEW World Champion, CM Punk. On his latest episode of the “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, Prinze Jr. covered Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE and the regime of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan grabbing full hold of the company’s steering wheel.

“He created the Straight Edge Society: no drugs, no alcohol, technically no women if you’re super straight edge. Hunter’s looking him dead in the face, just gassed to the gills, and you know, drinks wine with Vince on the plane, and he just no-sells Punk’s whole promo and goes, ‘I don’t see what the big deal is. I don’t do drugs, I don’t drink,’ and he just looks him dead in the face like, ‘Go ahead and try to call me a liar. I’ll fire you so quick,’ and Punk couldn’t do anything!”

Punk was originally on “SmackDown” during his run as the straight edge cult leader but found new life and freedom when he eventually went over to the “Raw” brand.

“So that’s why when Punk had that promo on live ‘Raw’ instead of taped ‘SmackDown’ where [Hunter] had no control — like, Hunter would blow live promos on a ‘SmackDown’ and to the live house audience and would go, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll edit it,’ and he would just keep going cause he was so gangster with it. But on ‘Raw,’ Punk got a chance to kind of do his own thing, and he let his feelings known.”

Punk did take some shots at Triple H in his memorable pipe-bomb promo as he disparaged him and former Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, calling Hunter Vince’s “doofus son-in-law.” With Triple H now in complete control of the on-air product, Prinze Jr. feels that Triple H will make the most of any added perks to his new role.

“This could be a huge chance for Hunter to stick it to him,” Prince said to Dye. “I promise you, dude, Triple H is ‘petty Betty.'”

Triple H’s first day on the job was the “go-home” episode of “WWE Raw” before SummerSlam, and the program saw a noticeable boost in the ratings.

