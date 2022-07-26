Paul Levesque’s new role as the head of WWE creative might not have had a huge impact as yet on the on-air product of “WWE Raw,” but it certainly played a factor in the ratings. The 7/25 episode of “Raw” had an average viewership number of 1,901,333, which is up considerably from last week’s 1,765,000, the highest the number has been in a month. It was an 8% increase from the previous week and a 5% increase from the year before.

Demographically, “Raw” garnered a 0.50 P18-49 rating, which is up 7% from last week’s 0.46. Those numbers put the program in the #1 spot for cable originals and #2 for all of broadcast primetime — “Raw” was beaten out only by “The Bachelorette” on ABC, which roped in a 0.74 P18-49 in the key demographic.

“Miz & Mrs.” also aired its final two episodes for the season last night. Episode one had 540,000 viewers on average and received a 0.16 P18-49 rating, ranking in at #18 for cable originals, while the finale had 389,000 average viewers and got a 0.12 P18-49 rating, placing it at #28 for the evening.

It wasn’t just the shift in power that had “Raw” viewers intrigued, as this was the “go-home” episode before WWE SummerSlam on Saturday. The show was also hailing from Madison Square Garden and was celebrating the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio as a WWE wrestler. Mysterio celebrated by issuing a “thank you” promo to fans before tagging with his son Dominik to defeat The Judgment Day. Mysterio was later attacked by the team, including a returning Rhea Ripley, and was put through a table backstage.

“Raw” also had an influx of several “SmackDown” stars on the program. Roman Reigns and the Usos were a part of the main event as they competed against (and defeated) the Street Profits and Riddle. The victory occurred when Reigns caught Riddle crisp with a spear after evading an RKO.

